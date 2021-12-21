Looking for a snow-filled getaway? Check out this list of snow-dream locations that will help you decide where to go for snow this winter.

1. Oregon – United States

Oregon in the U.S. is known for its beautiful outdoors and sprawling forests. When winter comes around the state becomes even more breathtaking as it’s covered in snow.

Head to Oregon’s mountain ranges if you’re looking for snow covered forests in the United States. Specifically, Mt. Hood in Oregon is famous for its winter sports scene and is a must-see for anyone looking for snow in the region.

2. The Matterhorn – Switzerland

If you’re wondering where to go for snow this winter, the Matterhorn mountain in Switzerland is one of the most famous snow-covered mountains in the world.

Head to this mountain, located in the Alps on the border between Switzerland and Italy, if you want the snow adventure of the lifetime whether it’s for snow sports or relaxing at the cabin enjoying a view of the mountain.

3. Whistler – Canada

Up next on this list to help you decide where to go for snow this winter, consider heading to Whistler in Canada. It’s a town north of Vancouver and is home to Whistler Blackcomb – one of the largest ski resorts in North America.

Also, while you’re at Whistler there’s the Whistler Lights Festival to check out. You can walk through dazzling light displays complimented by the snow on any day you plan to stay in the resort and relax.

4. Rovaniemi – Finland

Rovaniemi is next on this list on where to go for snow this winter because it is the “official” hometown of Santa Claus.

Stop by Santa Claus Village here to see a beautiful snow-covered town that is entirely themed around Christmas with reindeer and cabins designed to look like gingerbread houses.

Also, you can see the Northern Lights here which should be on anyone’s bucket list.

5. Trim – Ireland

Last on where to go for snow this winter is Ireland and Trim, Ireland, specifically. Ireland is home to several historical castles and Trim has the Trim Castle.

Visit Ireland in winter to see medieval castles covered in snow that will leave you feeling like you’re in an episode of Game of Thrones.