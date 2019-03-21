On 16th Anniversary of US Invasion of Iraq, Ari Fleischer is Wrong

Bush’s press secretary during the Iraq war, Ari Fleischer went to Twitter on Wednesday and on the war anniversary to defend himself and his colleagues against “accusations” of being liars after no WMDs were found in Iraq.

Iraqis are commemorating the 16th anniversary of the disastrous US invasion of Iraq that took place on March 20, 2002, remembering the hundreds of thousands of civilians who were killed and millions displaced on the pretext that Saddam Hussein's had biological weapons.

Narrating stories and horrific details on the invasion, Iraqis users went to Twitter to commemorate the bloody war that has its consequences still ongoing and affecting Iraqis.

In the meantime, more Americans have been questioning the legitimacy of the invasion believed to be carried out based on lies of George Bush and his administration at that time about Iraqi President-then Saddam Hussein having weapons of mass destruction (WMDs); including biological and nuclear weapons.

It was all proved wrong yet after thousands were killed and Iraq has been shoved into sectarian and terrorist conflicts that are still ongoing after more than a decade now.

In fact, the US administration headed by George W. Bush did not only lie about the WMDs, but it also spread false information about Iraq’s links to Al-Qaeda, in addition to claims that aluminum tubes were purchased by Iraq which can only suited for a nuclear weapons program and many others some of them were listed by US journalist David Corn earlier.

In the thread that was not received well among Americans, Fleischer cites the Robb-Silberman Commission analysis, the bipartisan group led by former senators to figure out and report what went wrong in the intelligence community’s assessment of Iraq’s invasion to Bush.

In a time when the biggest tragedy in the Iraq invasion is the human catastrophe, Fleischer had another opinion and foolishly gave priority to point out the tragedy of calling him and his boss as liars rather than apologizing for the blood of civilians on their hands.