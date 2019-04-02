Afghan Youth Singing ‘I Kiss you Amidst Taliban’ in Viral Act of Defiance

(AFP/FilePhoto)

Follow > Disable alert for Taliban Follow >

A song called “I kiss you amidst the Taliban” has been making its waves in Afghanistan in a challenge to a society that has been suffering from the Taliban for years now.





"You are not afraid of love, of hope, of tomorrow. I kiss you amid the Taliban, you are not afraid!"

Those are part of the lyrics of the song written in Persian by Ramin Mazhar, a young Afghan poet, and writer. It was also performed by an Afghan woman in a video posted on social media.

The video was first released on the Valentines’ Day, on February 14, 2019, a day that most people were not able to celebrate or even discuss around the country.

The songs video was widely shared on the internet by Afghans who have been fed up with Taliban rule that stripped them of most of their basic liberties.

It gained massive popularity among the young generation in Afghanistan.

The lyrics that celebrate love and freedom, are also encouraging Afghan girls to not give up and keep fighting for their freedom to love.

The song has also attracted the attention of activists around the country and even reached Iran since it particularly targets women, the most marginalized group amid the Taliban’s ruling as they were deprived their basic rules of education and work.

The song had also come in a time when activists in Afghanistan had launched the campaign “We will not Return Backwards” amid rumors circulating about the return of Taliban.