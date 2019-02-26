'Cage of Death' Circus Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong in UK's Liverpool

(Screenshot)

A video of a massive crash took place in one of Liverpool’s circuses in UK has been widely circulating the social media on Sunday.

The video shows three circus performers riding motorcycles speeding around the inside of the famous “cage of death” moments before one of the bikers clipped the wheel of his partner.

All three riders flew off their bikes from the top of the 23-foot-tall cage to its bottom to crash into each other.

The crowd full of children watched the incident and voices of screaming and lots of kids crying, can be heard in the video.

One of the circus officials took to Facebook later and confirmed the riders are fine but one of the riders, a woman called Glennis, suffered a broken ankle in the crash.