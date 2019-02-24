'Change the Rules': Zeina Nassar Paves Way for Female Boxers to Wear Hijab

(Instagram/@Zeina.boxer)

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) announcement of the new religious exemption that allows female boxers to wear hijab at the international tournament has been making waves.

The new rule was announced last week at the AIBA Executive Committee Meeting, which took place in Istanbul.

It came as a response to Zeina Nassar’s request, the five-time German champion, and the Nike hijabi ambassador who has been fighting to be able to play in her own country.

On her Instagram, Zeina Nassar, known as “Zeina.Boxer” has confirmed that the AIBA has approved her request to wear the hijab during boxing games.

Zeina called it “A huge win for her and for all women around the world”.

The news was hailed by Zeina’s supporters.

Many social media users also considered it as a win for freedom as well as women around the world.

In response, Nike has also jumped on the story and announced their new slogan “Don’t change for the rules. Change the rules”.

Zeina is not the only hijabi women who enter a fight to change rules regarding the dress code that has been an obstacle for many women from taking part in international championships.

American fencer, Ibtihaj Muhammad was another Muslim female who made history at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio, becoming the first Muslim American woman to compete wearing her hijab.