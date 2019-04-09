This Coptic Family are Stranded in Seoul Airport Facing Deportation to Egypt

(Facebook/MaryDaniel)

Egyptian social media has been flooded for the past 24 hours with the story of Mary Danial, a sister of a well-known figure in the Egyptian 2011 Revolution who was killed in protests in 2011.

Mary Daniel, sister of Mina Danial, a recognized Coptic activist who played a leading role in several protests during the Egyptian Revolution in 2011 that toppled the long-ruling Egyptian regime, yet, he was killed by security forces in what is known as Maspero Massacre, when hundreds of Egyptian Copts protested in front of the Maspero television building.

The Maspero protests were coinciding with the anti-government protests, however, Maspero protesters were demonstrating against the demolition of a church by extremist Muslims who claimed it was built without an appropriate license.

In details, Mary Daniel who has sought refuge in South Korea has gone on Monday to Seoul’s airport along with her family whose members were denied refuge by the South Korean government. Danial’s family have been struggling with inhuman violations by South Korean authorities and banned from acquiring work permissions particularly after her husband was the only one recognized as a refugee while everyone else was rejected.

According to Mary, they have sold all their own possessions to afford the tickets and leave South Korea to Germany.

The family has booked a flight to Germany on Lufthansa airlines, however, the airlines' staff has illegally prevented them from boarding and called the airport security forces who assaulted the family; including their children and imposed a security cordon on the family.

Therefore, the family has been stranded in the airport with their children in danger of being deported to Egypt where they fear the retaliation of the government and even the church, due to their previous attitude towards it.

On Facebook, Mary has been posting updates of her family’s situation in Seoul’s airport.

Photos of her family members and children after being assaulted and physically attacked have been also shared on her social media urging Egyptians and human rights organizations to meddle and guarantee them a safe place.

Translation: “The kids are tired and could not have proper food except chips and juice. We also have got tired of our current situation at the airport.”

The story has attracted the attention of the internet users in Egypt, South Korea and around the world who went to share it demanding immediate action to be taken to help the family and children.