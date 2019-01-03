Cristiano Ronaldo With Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Storms Social Media

Sheikh Hamdan and Ronaldo both posted images of their meet-up in Dubai. (Instagram)

A photo of football star Cristiano Ronaldo with his friend Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan has taken the social media by storm. This is Ronaldo's first visit to Dubai.

The Juventus player posted a photo of him with the Crown Prince in Dubai, Wednesday, on his Instagram, with a caption that reads: “Great time together”. The photo was liked by more than 6 millions in less than 24 hours.

On his Instagram account, the Crown Prince of Dubai, known as @Faz3, posted another photo describing Ronaldo “a great player and a greater friend”.

The two photos received massive positive reactions.

Emiratis expressed their delight with seeing the widely regarded best footballer in the world for years with Prince Hamdan who is popular as the “King of Instagram”.

Translation: “The best photo.”

Those photos emerged on the social media after Ronaldo was reported staying in UAE for few days to take part at the Globe Soccer Awards at Madinat Jumeirah, Thursday night.

The football star has also welcomed 2019 by spending it watching the fireworks and light shows of Dubai on New Year Eve.