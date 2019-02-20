Is Dealing With Shamima Begum the UK's Moral Responsibility? On Revoking Her Citizenship

Shamima Begum is seen in a photo held by her sister. (AFP)

Controversy over Shamima Begum, or “ISIS Bride” - as the western media dubbed her - has been taking Twitter by storm for a week or more.





Since last week when the 19-year-old girl was discovered pregnant in a Syrian refugee camp after reportedly leaving Baghuz - the last stronghold of ISIS, giving birth to a son at the weekend - the British public has been split in a moral dilemma between demanding to strip her the UK citizenship or rehabilitating her while raising her child in the UK.

Meanwhile, the Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, informed Shamima’s family that he had made an order revoking her citizenship, according to the British media.

Javid’s decision was attributed to the fact that Shamima’s parents are of a Bangladeshi origin which means she can apply to the citizenship of Bangladesh. That said, she confirmed that has never been to Bangladesh.

On Twitter, the story of Shamima, who left London aged 15 to join ISIS in Syria, has been holding attention.

Several opinions agreed on the fact that everything happened with Shamima, from her education to the time when she was brainwashed in the UK, place a particular responsibility on the UK.

Many also argued that the UK’s decision to strip her citizenship for doing something wrong, says it all on the double standards when it comes to dual citizens.

Others condemned punishing Shamima by making her “stateless” without even putting her on trial.

On the other hand, several opinions agreed with the British government’s decision and condemned letting her stay in the UK.

According to Sajid Javid, Shamima is not the first British to have her citizenship revoked. More than 100 dual nationals had already lost their UK citizenship after traveling in support of terrorist groups.

The latest were two British men who were stripped of their citizenship after being captured in Syria for joining ISIS.