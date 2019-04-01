Did Twitter Censor Account of Pro-Life ‘Unplanned’ Movie?

(Screenshots)

After Twitter may have temporarily suspended the account of “Unplanned” movie on Saturday, Twitter users have been questioning Twitter’s motives and ideology.





The account was found suspended on Saturday morning and was first brought to attention by the movie star, Ashley Bratcher who tweeted about it.

A few hours later, the account was restored and Variety magazine has cited Twitter as saying the suspension was not a result of the account’s content, rather another linked account had violated Twitter rules and they have been investigating the movie’s account before restoring it.

Some Twitter users have been raising suspicions that Twitter’s move came as a step to censor the account for their pro-life views.

A few days later, other users argued that Twitter has banned accounts of following the “Unplanned” account on Twitter.

“Unplanned”, a new movie that tells a true story of former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson before she quit her job after witnessing an abortion at 13 weeks to turn toward 'anti-abortion' activism, also referred to as pro-life.

The movie was released during the past weekend and has sparked controversy among the pro-abortion activists, referred to as pro-choice activists. Both sides have been carrying out massive debates over freedom choice and freedom to be born.