Dog Invades ‘Catwalk’ of Fashion Show in Mumbai, India - Funny Video

(Twitter)

A stray dog stole the limelights this week in India during the hit fashion fashion by designer Rohit Bal’s in Mumbai, India.

In a viral video, fashion show guests recorded the moment when a dog strutted into the catwalk and started wandering around the stage in what you might say 'fashion' style.

The dog invaded the stage moments before Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra began his walk.

A local newspaper in India reported that the dog was later “shooed away” by crew members.

The video was widely shared among social media users after entertainment journalist Sohel Fidai first tweeted it.

It brought back to mind a similar incident which took place last month when a cat went into a fashion show in Istanbul and made her way through the catwalk.