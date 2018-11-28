Egypt Approves Female Viagra at the Same Time as Calling to Curb Population Growth

Egypt Ministry of Health approves selling viagra for women in pharmacies in a bid to combat increasing divorce rates. (Shutterstock)

Controversy has sparked among Egyptians as Ministry of Health approves using “female viagra” drugs for women for the first time in the north African nation.

On Monday, the ministry announced launching viagra pills for women in Egypt in a conference held by a pharmaceutical company aiming to raise awareness towards more healthy sex life between couples.

The decision followed an official report on divorce rates in Egypt. It is believed it will combat the noticeable rise in divorce numbers, which is caused mainly by low intimacy between married couples.

The news that was supposed to be a positive step from the Egyptian government toward raising awareness and helping solve the divorce crisis in Egypt. Instead, it turned out to be a source of critcisim and mockery.

Many suggested that the current social, economic and political crisis in Egypt requires more serious attention and steps from the government toward fixing the deteriorating situation.

Translation: “Paris is protesting against fuel prices increase, Tunisians protest pay rise and Egypt approve Viagra for women. [Egypt is] A country sentenced to death.”

Some opposed the move arguing it might be used by sexual harassers and rapists as another excuse for committing their crimes.

The discussion has also brought to minds the spreading issue of female genital mutilation (FGM) in Egypt. It is believed to be the source of having low intimacy issues between couples.

Some called the Egyptian authorities to ban the FGM practice instead of allowing viagra in pharmacies, as it will help solve the issue itself.

Translation: “You should ban FGM so women will not need viagras.”

Meanwhile, Egyptian MPs have been discussing proposals that will help raise awareness over birth control methods all around the country, where the population have been increasingly booming for the last few years.

Translation: “You are afraid from the population growth and at the same time you are approving viagra for women in stores? How stupid is this government.”