Egyptian Child Cries in High School, Gets Uploaded to Internet as a MEME

Screenshot from the video. (Socialmedia)

A video of an Egyptian kid who looks to be around 6 years old crying in class has gone viral on social media platforms over the last few days.





The child, later identified as Mohamed Saleh, was filmed anonymously on video while he was crying, urging his teacher to let him sleep.

“Let me sleep for only 15 minutes” The child begs his female teacher who he refers to as “Hagga” - an old woman.

The video taken was shared thousands of times on social media with many people creating memes about it.

Meanwhile, opinion was split between bloggers laughing at the video, considering it something normal for kids, especially in the first days of schools.

Others however thought it abusive and heartbreaking, listing it as a form of child torment and abuse.

Translation: “Poor kid. He is sick as he had a surgery in his leg. A child urges his teacher to sleep for 15 minutes. "Be merciful to the people of the earth and the One above the heavens will have mercy upon you.””

While many memes were created about the kid, social media users rowed over how heartbreaking the child looked in the video while raising concern over the bullying he is going to face in his real life after this.

Some blamed the kid’s teacher for filming him assuming she did film the video.

Translation: “The video of the kid who is asking his teacher for a 15-minute sleep only and he will do anything they want after that is really heartbreaking.”

Some had other opinion.

In response, several posts went out explaining the real story behind the child. One of the posts said he is tired as he has been bedridden for three months straight for a double leg fracture.

Ahmed Khairy, the Education Ministry's spokesperson also confirmed they are currently trying to track the video as recording videos in classrooms is considered illegal.