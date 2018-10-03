Egyptians Mock Awkward Educational Video on Birth Control

(Screenshot from the video)

A one-minute-educational-video explaining the importance of using contraceptive pills for young people in Egypt has been going viral among social media bloggers.

The video that was posted by “Love Matters-الحب ثقافة” through its social media platforms, is being ridiculed for being "very" basic and naive in terms of the language and graphics used.

The video illustrates the importance of using contraceptive pills using basic terms and expressions which was mocked by social media bloggers.

The video was shared with hilarious comments by users teasing the video.

Translation: “Are they releasing a video for children aged 15? What is with calling out the ova? You guys, please take care!”

Translation: “This wins the best video for the year.”