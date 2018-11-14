Egyptians Reverse Pro-Regime Hashtag to Poke Fun at Sisi

(Socialmedia)

Egyptian social media users have been circulating the hashtag “اعرف عن السيسي" ['Things I know about Sisi'] for the last 48 hours.

Thousands of Egyptians jumped on the hashtag tweeting about their President Abdel Fattah Sisi.

While the hashtag origins are not clear yet, some argued it was first launched by pro-Sisi users or the electronic bots in Egypt.

Translation: “I know that he is a real leader. He built, constructed, armed, treated, launched thousands of bridges, tunnels, cities, farms, canal, a new capital city and alot more. I know that he is humble; he never put his name on any project he constructed or any achievement he finished. I know that he is a lifesaver; he sacrifices his popularity to solve problems of his country by solving it, not temporarily killing it.”

However, the hashtag now has been flooded with tweets critical of Sisi and his authoritarian regime.

Tweets varied between highlighting the crackdown on freedoms and activists in Egypt.

Translation: “I know about Sisi that he is a butcher.”

Others went to tweet about deteriorating economic conditions and the massive increase in poverty and social crises in their country as a result of the government's policies.

Translation: “He prevented Egypt from “bread, freedom and social justice” [the Egyptian Revolution slogan].”

Translation: “I know about Sisi what Trump described him..”

Translation: “I know that he has media platforms that always justifies his faults and doings. Even if he went to hell on doomsday, his media will say he went to have a tan.”

Social media users outside Egypt also had a say in this.

Translation: “I know about Sisi that you [Egyptians] will be able to remove him as you did with Mubarak’s regime, you Egyptian great people.”

For the past few years, Egyptians have been struggling to survive with regular price hikes, in addition to the lack of health services, government services, education as well as an economic crisis, since Egypt floated their pound in 2016. In addition to crackdowns being carried out by Sisi regime against freedoms, media, opposition and human rights activists.

This all came seven years after the January 25th, 2011 revolution, in which Egyptians ended 30 years of the dictatorial Hosni Mubarak’s regime. The current Abdel Fattah Sisi regime follows the same path of Mubarak, with many Egyptians hoping to revive their revolution.