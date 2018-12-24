Footage of Lebanese Police Assaulting Journalists in Beirut Goes Viral

(Screenshot)

As hundreds of Lebanese took to the streets to protest corruption and the economic situation of the country, clashes erupted between the police and journalists who were covering the protests.

Videos emerged from Beirut of the journalists assaulted by armed forces. They went viral on social media sparking wide condemnation for violently attacking peaceful protesters.

One video showed a journalist being attacked by police officers. This is even though he kept informing them he is a journalist.

Hasan Shaaban, a journalist for a local newspaper posted a video for him while being beaten by a police officer.

On Sunday, hundreds of Lebanese went to the streets of Beirut to protest state corruption and the economic situation of the country as Lebanon has been stuck in a political deadlock which left it with no government for around eight months.

Protesters in Beirut city center donned high visibility jackets inspired by the anti-government French “Yellow Vests” movement, however, they were adorned with a cedar tree, the Lebanese national symbol.