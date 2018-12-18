Has Toblerone Just Become 'Halal'? Rightwingers Running Scared, Promising to Boycott!

(Socialmedia)

Media reports that the Toblerone trinagular chocolate bar got the Halal certificate triggered mass debate on social media with many putting forward their views.

It all started after Swiss German-language newspaper Blick reported the famous triangular-shaped chocolate bar was confirmed and certified as Halal product.

A spokesperson of the manufacturing company told Blick news it happened in April 2018, when it got certification that its chocolate bars compiled with the Halal standards.

Company spokesperson dismissed what some media reports claimed that the ingrediants of Toblerone have changed and that of its production process in the factory near Bern, Switzerland to comply with Halal standards. "The Toblerone's original recipe remained unchanged,” the spokesperson confirmed.

On the social media, the news triggered much commentary.

Some even shared an inaccurate news reports that state Toblerone changed its ingredients to comply with the Islamic Sharia law.

Many even said it the “Islamisation” of Toblerone is going full-throttle ahead and which inturn prompting campaigns to boycott the chocolate company.

Translation: “Picture 1: Toblerone received its Halal certification, while its original recipe remains unchanged. Picture 2: Islam critics warn of the Islamisation of the West. It angered right-wingers and led them to boycott the chocolate.”

*Translation from DW.

Despite the fact that the chocolate company confirmed they are not changing their ingerdients or production process, and everything will remain the same, many seized the chance to criticize the government accusing it of sponsoring "terrorism" and supporting Islam.

On the other hand, many mocked the news and the fuss it garnished up.

Translation: “Toblerone we all know is already halal. Don’t worry, it still tastes the same.”

*Translation from DW.