Hilarious Video Makes Fun Out of May and Supporters in No Brexit Deal

(Screenshot/YouTube)

As the UK continues navigating its way through the Brexit deal and PM Theresa May was seen losing control of her government, Politics Joe UK went to release a mashup video featuring May and her supporters from the Commons.

The video casts Jacob Rees-Mogg as “Snoop Mogg”, one of the strong supporters of the May in her no-deal Brexit plan with the PM herself in a hilarious version of Straight Outta Compton.

The video that was shared widely in the UK came two days before voting in the Commons that came with shocking results when MPs voted by 312 to 308 to reject a no-deal Brexit under any circumstances leaving the country in uncharted waters.