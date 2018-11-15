Hollywood Takes a Selfie With the Israeli Defence Force (and Raises a Cool $60 million)

Gerard Butler is one of the stars who attended the gala and helped in raise $60 million for IDF. (Friends of Israel Defence Forces)

Some of Hollywood's most prominent stars; including Ashton Kutcher, Gerard Butler, rapper Pharrell Williams, Andy Garcia, Fran Drescher, Ziggy Marley, Katharine McPhee and others have been under fierce attack after taking part in one of the biggest fundraising galas for the Friends of Israel Defence Forces (FIDF) to raise fund for the Israeli military.

The event, held on November 1, was attended by Israeli-American businessmen and politicians. It ended with raising a ground-breaking $60 million to aid the IDF in what topped last year’s record by $6.2 million.

Meanwhile, the news seemed to spark massive reactions among the Hollywood stars’ fans. With photos for Butler and Kutcher posing with IDF soldiers and Israeli politicians in the event, an outrage sparked on social media.

As it was reported that Pharrell Williams closed the evening with his song “Happy” claiming it is to cheer up people “when things are discouraging,” the American rapper faced backlash over what his fans called “double standards” in encouraging positivity while fundraising one of the most brutal armies in the world.

The gala fundraisers were also accused of supporting war crimes as the Israeli army with its crimes are no secret for the international society.

For Butler and Kutcher, it has not been different. Critics accused them of supporting terrorism while both claim being advocates for unity and humanitarian causes.

Butler later posted an image of his home ruins in Malibu. It was was totally destroyed by the wildfires that have been blazing through Southern California.

Social media users went to retweet his photo saying he has been gotten by Karma of civilians and children who were killed by the IDF soldiers in Palestine.

News about the fundraising gala came in a time while Israel has been bombing Gaza and around seven people were killed. Also in 2018, around 214 Palestinians were killed and 18,000 wounded by IDF for peacefully protesting in Gaza borders with Israel.