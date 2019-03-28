Hundreds of Christians Killed in Nigeria Amid Western MSM Blackout

Photos from funeral of the 280 Christians that have been murdered for their faith in the past few weeks in Nigeria. (Twitter)

In Nigeria’s Middle Belt region, populated by diverse ethnic and religious groups, almost 120 Christians were brutally killed in March 2019 alone with thousands displaced from their homes.

Hundreds of Christian farmers in the Middle Belt of Nigeria have been killed and displaced for almost two years now, the Christian Post reported.

As Fulani Muslim herdsmen and farmers in the Middle Belt have been in conflict for decades, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of deadly massacres committed by Fulani groups across several states in the Middle Belt recently.

In Late June 2018, over 6000 people, mostly children, and women have been killed, brutally slaughtered and burnt by armed Fulani fighters, who root from an ethnic group of a Muslim majority.

Many of the Nigerian Christians have been suffering their young girls’ detention by Fulani fighters and forcefully converted religion.

The Christian Post attributed the conflict to several reasons and contradictory narratives. While some called the killing of hundreds of Christians by Muslim fighters a genocide, others are attributing it to decades of conflict believed to be surging amid increasing Fulani herdsmen migration to the Middle Belt due to the Boko Haram insurgency in the north.

Yet, the Nigerian government has been silent about the conflict calling it over resources and over land.

In fact, the actual narrative is confusing for those outside Nigeria and the only clear thing is that there are innocents being slaughtered and displaced amid media blackout in the west.

On social media, several activists have been reporting news of hundreds of Christians being killed calling out the mainstream media for staying silent on it.

Photos from funerals of the victims have been widely shared on Twiter as well.

Meanwhile, some has believed that the story of hundreds being killed in Nigeria has been going for years now with the western media and governments failing to even mention it, yet, some right-leaning observers have recently turned attention to it in the aftermath of the March 2019 Christchurch, New Zealand, massacre.