The Internet is Exposing the Lives of Iran's 'Aghazadeh' or 'Noble' Youth

Some of the photos shared on "Rich Kids of Tehran" Instagram account for Iranian privileged youth. (Instagram/therichkidsoftehran)

On Instagram, an account called “Rich Kids of Tehran” has been gaining popularity among Iranians as well as many other users from around the world who were astonished to find out the real daily lives of Iran’s wealthy young elite.

The account that was launched in 2014 has been sharing pictures and videos showcasing the lives of the Iranian privileged youth who use Instagram to brag about it, and many of them are with government connections.

Photos from luxurious Porsches and Maseratis in lavish villas in Tehran, expensive holidays with fancy parties where they are wearing the most expensive clothes were shared by the “Rich Kids of Tehran”.

Called “aghazadeh” [noble-born] children of the elite, the young rich elite’s fancy lifestyles may have played a role in the latest protests in Iran where Iranians realized the inequality and injustice they live in.

At a time when Iranians have been struggling for a decent living conditions with US sanctions that resulted in finding a troubled economy, a rise in the prices and a fall in the value of the Iranian rial, these photos have been sparking public anger among Iranians.

A photo of the granddaughter of the leader of Iran’s Islamic revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini who appeared last year in London holding a $3,800-handbag had also gone viral prompting anger and condemnation.

This has led many Iranians to speak about the inequality in campaigns where they urged their politicians to acknowledge the privileges their families are enjoying only because if their influence in the government.

Debates on the “aghazadeh” and their lifestyles is not of something new among Iranians. However, a recently-released article by the Washington Post has prompted discussions on it.

Not only this, reports on President Hassan Rouhani’s son-in-law resignation last year after two days of being appointed as the head of the Geological Survey of Iran has been also widely circulating social media among Iranians who accused Rouhani of cronyism.



