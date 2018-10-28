Iranian Morality Police Almost Drive into Female Protestor

Screenshot from the video shows the woman while standing in the face of the morality police van to disrupt them while arresting women over improper hijabs. (Socialmedia)

As the conflict between Iranians and their government over the “morality police” and the compulsory wearing of hijab law continues, a recent video was shared for a woman who is trying to stop a police van from driving after they held a group of women over wearing "improper hijab".





The video that was shared by prominent Iranian opposition figures on Twitter showed a woman standing in front of a police van where a group of women were held and arrested for the compulsory hijab.

According to Masih Alinejad, the woman in the video was getting in the way of the van shouting at the police that they won’t go anywhere until they release the women they arrested. The same user also said the girl won the battle and the van stopped without providing more details whether the detainees were released or not.

The video brought back to lights the topic of compulsory wearing of hijab in Iran and the morality police, who have their main task to impose Islamic dress codes and norms of conduct in public among people.

Several incidents took place recently in Iran in which morality police women attack girls for not wearing a hijab or even if it was loose or worn in a wrong way.

The incident videos were shared among Iranians and human rights defenders.

"Morality police” policies have been widely-condemned in Iran. They have carried out several offensive acts toward Iranian women with impunity in the name of law.

On top of that, the mandatory hijab law in Iran is still a controversial topic that undermines people’s freedoms in a way that also distorts religion. With many Iranian women are trying to express their opposition through civil disobedience, they are still facing harsh laws and penalties.

According to a study released by the Center for Strategic Studies, which operates as part of the Iranian president's office, dissatisfaction against the mandatory hijab law is growing notably in the last few years. Moreover, the Iranian current President, Hassan Rouhani has earlier expressed his opposition to the law but his constitutional powers are limited.