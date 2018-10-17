Iranian Women Cheer as They Attend First Ever Iran-Bolivia Football Match
Iranian women celebrating their national team win on Bolivia 2-1. (AFC/SocialMedia)
In a rare step, Iran has allowed women to attend an international-friendly football match for men in the stadium for the first time in decades.
The match that was held between Iran and Bolivia ended with Iran’s win 2-1.
Images and videos were shared widely on social media for 10s of Iranian women cheering for their national team and celebrating their win.
This is believed to come after years of campaigning by Iranian women to be allowed to attend football matches and to end the ban on female attendance.
