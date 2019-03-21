Iranians Dance in Streets to Celebrate Nowruz

Iranians dancing around fire during the Nowruz celebrating the Persian New Year. (Screenshot)

Videos from several Iranian cities of people celebrating Nowruz, the Persian New Year, have been shared on Twitter on Thursday which coincides the first day of the year.

While celebrating the Nowruz includes preparing colored eggs, preparing good food and families getting into a spring-cleaning mode, it also includes festivities on the night of the new year eve when people go to streets to dance and celebrate.

The Nowruz celebrations have been a widely controversial issue that some governments tried to ban, like Syria and Turkey. Iranians meanwhile still celebrate it as a tradition dates back to hundreds of years.

