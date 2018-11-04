Iran's Soleimani and Trump in Game of Thrones ‘Photoshop’ Battle over Sanctions

Trump posted a ‘Game of Thrones’-inspired image on Twitter to promote the sanctions on Iran (Right). The leader of Iran’s Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani slams back at Trump (Left).

Seems that US President Donald Trump has angered many by a tweet about imposing sanctions on Iran on Friday. It's not so much the issue of sanctions, as his use of the 'Game of Thrones' typography that ruffled journalists and the studio involved.







Trump posted a ‘Game of Thrones’-inspired image on Twitter to promote the sanctions on Iran with a text reads: “Sanctions are coming” in a font similar to the one used by HBO’s fantasy series, Game of Thrones. The slogan also imitates the HBO famous slogan that says: “Winter is coming”.

As much as the image surprised Americans and Trump’s followers, with some expressing their admiration, HBO slammed back at the President’s choice to promote a serious decision like sanctions on Iran.

It did not take HBO too long to respond, on their official account on Twitter they asked: "How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?" in reference to the language used by one of the groups in their series.

Later, the network said they would prefer that the president does not associate himself with their award-winning series.

Meanwhile, some stars of the series went to express their dissatisfaction with Trump’s Tweet. Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, who both play big roles in the show responded on Twitter.

Shortly after, Iran responded to Trump’s image with a similar one for the leader of Iran’s Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani posted a GOT-style image with a slogan reads: “I will stand against you” on his Instagram account, many believed this is part of his attempt to sure up domestic support by co-opting anti-Trump sentiment. As his Quds Force, part of the IRGC, has been blamed by Iranians for stifling the economy and bankrupting Iran while the middle class is choked by rising costs of living.

Trump’s Iran sanctions announcement did not come as a surprise. After his decision to withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, he re-imposed most of the sanctions that had been postponed under the deal. The latest of them will go into effect on November 5, 2018.

These sanctions are believed to be the most damaging sanctions to the Iranian economy as it targets its oil sales, banking, insurance and others. It also prevent many countries from trading with Tehran, or give them to choose between Iran or the US. With the goal is to put the maximum pressure against Iran to compel it toward more change.