Israeli Anchor Says Occupation is Turning IDF into 'Beasts'

An Israeli TV presenter is facing a backlash and might be put to trial for on-air remarks against the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) after suggesting the occupation turns them into “animals”.

Channel 13 News anchorwoman Oshrat Kotler appeared on TV condemning the reports and blaming occupation for sending the Israeli children into the military to become “beasts”.

"We send our children to the military, to the territories & they become beasts. That's the result of the occupation."

A video of her remarks was widely shared on Twitter and it drew mixed opinions between supporters and critics.

Her remarks came following the latest reports of five IDF soldiers in Netzah Yehuda Battalion who have brutally beaten two Palestinian detainees in December 2018 and seriously injuring them.

In response, the New Right party will reportedly ask Attorney General to put the TV presenter on trial and prosecute her.