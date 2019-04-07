Israeli-Palestinian Rapper Says 'Go Out and Vote' in Israeli Elections

(YouTube)

Just days before the 2019 Israeli Elections take place, a Palestinian citizen of Israel has released a song accurately describing the current dilemma of Palestinian citizens of Israel.





Torn between calls to boycott the election and calls urging to not, Palestinian citizens of Israel have been in a dilemma for weeks now.

For those calling to boycott it, taking part of this year’s elections would legitimize the government that has approved the Nation State law overlooking citizens of Palestinian origin and other minorities.

The youth who are calling to boycott the elections are also arguing that recognizing this election would be a support to the government that has been bombing Gaza.

On the other hand, many youths are urging their community to step up and have a say in the ballots to fight the current Israeli government, stand up for their rights, and help in proving their presence on the political map of Israel.

Tamer Nafar, a Palestinian rapper who resides in Israel has released a new song and video urging his people to not boycott the upcoming elections of Israel.

In “Tamer Must Vote”, the well-known rapper appears in two personalities “Tamer vs. Tamer”; one is convinced of boycotting the elections while the other is fighting his desire and calling him to rebel against the crowd, in an accurate description of how young Palestinian citizens of Israel are torn.

“The fascist goes, and everything goes his way. Either we vote or end up outside of the homeland,” Tamer starts his song.

Presenting the two sides of the argument, Tamer says: “Maybe they are using us to look liberal, let them look for someone else.”

His alter ego goes to respond that democracy is “so 80’s. We’re in the Trump Era, where fascism is the language of the mainstream”.

He goes on to urge people to vote so they can help in erasing the right-wing politician Avigdor Liberman and take current PM Benjamin Netanyahu to prison. “If our vote will erase Liberman, imprison Bibi, then we’re ready.”

The song has gone viral on the internet particularly among the Palestinian citizens of Israel.

It was also shared by Arab MPs in Knesset who used to crowd their community to go the ballots and take part of the elections.

The Palestinian citizens of Israel who are eligible to vote in this election actually make up a large percent and they can have an impact on the elections if they turn out in significant numbers otherwise, their boycott would, in fact, benefit the right led by Benjamin Netanyahu.