Israel's ‘Hatikvah’ Plays in Doha as Qataris Campaign Against ‘Normalization’

Doha has been under fierce backlash after video of the Israeli national anthem “Hatikvah” played during one of the sports competitions currently held in Qatar went viral on Saturday.





As Doha currently hosts the 9th Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series, more than 100 gymnasts from 33 countries around the world have gathered in the Qatari capital.

On Saturday, the Arabic-speaking Twitter account of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a video for the Hatikva while being played along with the Israeli flag appearing in the video.

This comes after one of the Israeli athletes won a gold medal.

Translation: “Watch: the Israeli national anthem in Qatar. The Israeli athlete Alexander Shatilov has today won a gold medal in the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar. This is a great achievement for Israeli sports”.

Meanwhile, the Arabic social media has exploded in anger, accusing Qatar of “normalizing” relations with Israel.

In a time when Qatar was taking part in criticizing Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries for their governments’ developing relations with Israel after years of no relations at all considering Israel as the occupation force of Palestine, Qatar now has become under scrutiny for apparently taking part in the normalization wave that hit several Arab countries.

For Qataris, they went to Twitter and launched hashtag #قطريون_ضد_التطبيع [Qataris Against Normalization] to express their opposition and criticize their government for allowing the Israeli national anthem to be played on Qatar land.

In the meantime, the Qatar-funded media platforms, including Al Jazeera channel, has addressed the issue and did not just ignore it as it is the case in many other stories in which the Qatari government is criticized.