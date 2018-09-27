Is Israel's New Cyber Monitoring System Really Aimed at Fighting Anti-Semitism?

Introducing the 'Anti-Semitism Cyber Monitoring System' in January 2018. (Youtube)

A tool being used by the Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs to monitor online anti-Semitic speech continues to attract questions online.

In January 2018 on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs revealed a unique system that was developed in 2017.

The Anti-Semitism Cyber Monitoring System (ACMS) is dedicated to detecting anti-Semitic content on the internet.

“The most advanced development in the world for monitoring anti-Semitism in real time” as the minister described it sparked a debate in Israel and around the international community.

This multilingual system divided opinion. There are those who hail this system and see it as a step to combat anti-terrorism in the world.

Meanwhile, others believe this comes in total opposition to democracy claimed by Israel and freedom of speech.

Some people think this may have been used by Israel to claim fighting against anti-Semitism, while in fact they are tightening control online on freedom of speech and opinion opposed to their policies.

This comes at a time of debate over what anti-Semitism stands with calls to change the definition adapted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, the one that equates anti-Semitism to the criticism of Israel.

This issue recently arised in the UK, when the Labour Party announced their adaptation of the IHRA definition of anti-semitism, with their own added clauses. This step prompted conflict amongst the Jewish members of the British Parliament and the Labour Party and iperceived by some as anti-Semitic.

Read More: Does Criticism of Israel Mix with Anti-Semitism? Global Answers From Jews