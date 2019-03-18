Jess Hilarious Asks to Remove Sikh Men from Flight, After Confusing Them With Muslims

(Screenshots/Twitter)

The US comedian and Instagram public figure, Jessica Moore, known as Jess Hilarious, has been facing a backlash after allegedly requesting four Sikh men wearing turbans be kicked off her flight for making her “nervous."





On Saturday, Jess Hilarious went to her social media to post a video while getting into the plane. She saw a person wearing a turban on his head. Later, she posts another post claiming she removed four men from the flight before it departs the airport because they made her “nervous”.

In an Instagram story, Jess says "F*** y'all, if I'm scared, I'm scared... y'all mad at me because I don't side with every other black person."

Moments later, the since-deleted video has circulated the internet and got people exploding in anger.

She goes to apologize later rejecting accusations of racism. On her Instagram, she posts stories saying she is not racist and she has "Muslims in the family." Jess also contradicts herself and admits that no one was put off the plane.

"I got no one put off the f***in' plane," she added. "I didn't even say s**t to anyone else on the f***in' plane about how I felt! Again, I'm sorry to all Muslims, deeply sorry. But I am not a racist, loves."

Later, the comedian deleted all her posts related to the incident, including the apology.

However, she is still trending on social media platforms with more people blasting her over the racism and ignorance she showed.

Besides the fact that she showed racism, hate and “Islamophobia”, Jess did not realize that she also confused Muslims with Sikhs, who originate from India.

Many people in the west confuse ethnicities of people from eastern cultures due to similarities in appearance, as Sikhs wear a peaked head turban, called dastar, similar to the one worn by Muslim elders and religious clerics.

A backlash against Jess has also come a day after the world was shocked by the deadly attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand where at least 50 people died in the massacre, with 50 more injured.