Julian Assange's Illegal Captivity Continues Despite Appointment of New WikiLeaks Editor

The controversial WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, is still in isolation from the outside world six months after the Ecuadorian Embassy restricted his internet connection and deprived him of any visits.

Assange who has been residing in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 was replaced last week by Kristinn Hrafnsson who is set to become the Wikileaks new editor-in-chief while Assange will remain the publisher.

This comes six months after the embassy cut his internet connection in March 2018, which determined the appointiment of a new editor-in-chief to run the website.

Bringing back the Assange name in news headlines prompted debates between supporters and critics. The debate has always revolved around Assange’s right to freedom or be sent to jail.

In fact the Assange story has many takes, especially after he released leaked documents on several sensitive issues including the Collateral Murder video in Iraq, the Afghanistan war logs and Cable Gate, in addition to many others that were seen as harming successive US administrations.

Some might depict him as a hero who is fighting for transparency with freedom as the price being paid.

While others argue he is a good hacker who only seeks attention.

Meanwhile, some in America see it differently, with bloggers arguing that Assange played an active role in helping Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election by leaking several documents that harmed Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Assange had also been facing charges of rape and sexual harassment allegations filed against him in Sweden in 2010 and which he denied. Later in 2017, after he has been residing in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for five years, Sweden dropped their investigations.

While it is still unclear what fate is waiting Assange, several campaigns were launched supporting him and to grab attention for his case around the world.