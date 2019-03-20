Kushner's Peace Plan Envisages Jordan Giving Land to Palestine

(Shutterstock/FilePhoto)

While there is still no official date for the US Administration to announce the Mideast peace plan, also called “Deal of Century” in the Middle East, a recent report by the Jerusalem Post revealed leaked information detailing proposed solutions that will pave the way for the plan.





Accordingly, Jared Kushner, the US President son-in-law and senior advisor in the White House has been working on a plan that includes swaps of lands between Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, UAE and an oil pipeline to be built between Saudi Arabia and Gaza to offer Gazans better lives.

The leaks came according to a new book called “Kushner, Inc.: Greed. Ambition. Corruption” on the Kushner family written by Vicky Ward. The 300-page book detailed how Kushner’s peace plan which he has been working on for more than a year now includes Jordan giving lands to Palestine in exchange of lands it will acquire from Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia on their turn will get two Red Sea islands were given to Egypt in 1950.

It also highlights how Kushner along with his wife, Ivanka Trump, have been involved in the White House affairs and how they are using their current influence for personal gain.

A report had quoted parts of the book discussing how Kushner wanted Saudi Arabia and UAE to provide financial support to the Palestinians which will take place through an oil pipeline from Saudi Arabia to Gaza, where refineries and a shipping terminal could be built. The profits would create desalination plants, where Palestinians could find work, addressing the high unemployment rate.”

In response to media reports and Vicky Ward’s claims, the White House's Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt, who has been one of the “Godfathers” of the peace plan along with Kushner, went to Twitter on Wednesday to debunk the reports and the claims made in the book.

On top of this, Jordanians have been along with their King Abdullah II rejecting any offers and discussions that might have to affect Jordan’s sovereignty and fail promises to Palestinian refugees’ rights to return.

On Thursday and in response to the claimed leaks about the peace plan, one of the prominent Jordanian Christian tribes, called Rabadi, issued an official statement condemning and rejecting any plans that might affect Jordan and smash the Palestinian refugees right.

Meanwhile, the leaks have made waves in the Middle East and sparked debates that mostly revolved around mocking the plan and wondering how will Palestinians, Jordanians as well as Egyptians react if the leaks were actually correct.

Talks about the peace plan have been on the decline recently after Kushner's remarks in February 2019 that the plan will be presented after Israel's elections in April.