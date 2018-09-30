Macron in Martinique Causes a Stir After Photo-Shoot Goes Wrong

Screenshot from the video that shows a woman refusing to shake hand with the French President Emmanuel Macron.

While the French President Emmanuel Macron is on a four-day visit to the French West Indies in Martinique (Antilles), a viral video was recorded of him trying to talk to people in streets of the city.

The video shows Macron walking around the city streets with his security guards and greeting people around him.

It was all going pretty well and normal until he got closer to a woman who was setting aside to greet her and apparently the woman turned her back.

The moment was embarrassing for Macron who moved to continue his round without any turmoil.

Social media bloggers jumped on the social media video between those mocking the president and his popularity among the city residents.

Others saluted the woman for rejecting to shake the hand of the president, clearing expressing her opposition.

Meanwhile, others were skeptical about the whole incident and were not sure of what to make of it.

This comes at a time when reports confirm that the President’s popularity is declining to around 30%, which is low considering the fact Macron was elected only 16 months ago.