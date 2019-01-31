Money and a Visa: Is 'Going Atheist' Becoming a Thing in the Middle East Now?

After Rahaf al-Qunun could Atheism in the Middle East be a Passport to the West? (Twitter)

Ever since Rahaf al-Qunun was granted residency in Canada after running away from Saudi Arabia and declaring herself an atheist - the equivalent of an ‘apostate’ for many devout Muslims - the role of the western media in arbitrating a debate about faith, atheism and freedom in Islam has been brought into focus.





On the one hand, almost all Islamic countries have punitive laws against blasphemy and ‘apostasy’ on the statute books. At the same time, it’s not uncommon for young people in Amman, Beirut, Bahrain, Dubai or Tunis to declare themselves ‘atheist’ in social settings.

But as an underground issue begins to attract the western media, its suddenly becoming more controversial and complex. Accounts like ‘Sherif Gaber’ on Youtube are asking for up to $100,000 to ‘Help Me Escape Egypt.’ Gaber runs a Patreon account which is currently receiving $14,000 a month - over 247,000 Egyptian pounds a month in a country where the average monthly salary is approximately $174 (or 3000 Egyptian Pounds).

Of course, atheism in the Middle East is an issue which filters into related rights issues such as intermarriage between the religions, freedom of expression, and in some countries the freedom to leave the house or travel without the approval of a male member of the family. At the same time, mainstream outlets are covering an issue which in the past remained on the periphery, often for fear of giving offense.

While the broader issues are legimigate, the question remains as to whether or not western media interest will lead to change, or whether it will lead to a backlash that may reverse many of the more silent shifts that have already been taking place in the region, at times during conservations over coffee and behind closed doors.