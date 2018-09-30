In Morocco, Blind Men Threaten to Burn Themselves Alive (Video)

Group of blind Moroccan men protesting on the rooftop of the Ministry of Family and Solidarity demanding better living conditions and justice. (Socialmedia)

A video was circulated on social media showing a group of blind people on the rooftop of the Ministry of Family and Solidarity threatening to burn themselves alive in Rabat, Morocco.

The men climbed on top of the building holding signs about injustice, lies and false promises made by the Ministry of Family and Solidarity to them, and decrying the rising rates of unemployment and the government neglect in offering them better living conditions.

The video went viral among social media users who demanded justice and dignity for the protesters.

Translation: Blindmen try to commit suicide in Rabat

The protesters carried bottles of fuel and threatened to burn themselves if their demands were not met and if their requests were ignored again.