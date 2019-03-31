MSNBC Editor Collusion with DNC Reveals Corrupt US Media Machine

(Al Bawaba News/Rami Khoury)

A story of the managing editor of politics for NBC and MSNBC unethically trying to intimidate a journalist into spiking a story for the benefit of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has been shared widely on twitter.





The story was first revealed by Yashar Ali, a freelance journalist who works for the Huffington Post and New York magazine.

In a Twitter thread, Yashar Ali beaks up details of the whole story when Dafna Linzer, the NBC and MSNBC managing editor called him on Thursday to “bully” him on behalf of the Democratic National Committee.

In the 24-tweet thread, Ali says Linzer had called him on Thursday and her attitude was “inappropriate and unethical”. Her phone call was aimed at delaying him into publishing a scoop he acquired from a trusted source on the dates of the 2020 Democratic Party primary debates.

As the news was about to be announced on MSNBC at 4 pm on the same day, on behalf of the party, she wanted to hold him off from publishing it until the DNC notified state parties before.

However, it was later announced that the first Democratic presidential debates will take place on June 26 and 27 in Miami.

The journalist goes on to accuse the managing editor of a major news outlet, of deliberately working to benefit the DNC, not her employer, which puts her under the scrutiny of acting as a “political operative” and not a “fellow journalist”.

She went then to call him in a “menacing tone” asking him to hold the story. Linzer, who has held her position since October 2015, has been getting angrier when he apologized for not holding the story.

Yashar Ali goes to attribute sharing the story publicly on social media to his fellow journalists who encouraged him to do so to reveal how unethical Linzer was and how corrupt the media industry is for colluding with political parties.

The story went viral on social media and many people had their takes on it. Yet, no official comment from Dafna Linzer, the DNC or MSNBC has been released so far.

Some people undermined the story and accused Yashar Ali of being just mean to other journalists to get the scoop published first, others had another opinion on it.

Meanwhile, this story is actually an example of how the media is becoming more corrupt and colluding with party politics, at a time when the biggest outlets are marketing themselves as 'trust-worthy.'