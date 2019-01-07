The Numbers on Yemen Receiving More Migrants than EU Are Shocking and Disturbing

Photo of Madina, an Ethiopian migrant and one of the hundreds of thousands who travel through Yemen to the Gulf every year to find better opportunities. (PhotoCredit: (IOM/Muse Mohammed)).

Why would migrants seek migration to a war-torn country that it is on brink of a famine and has a Cholera outbreak?

Many questions have been asked since the International Organization for Migration released their report on the number of migrants who arrived to Yemen in 2018. The report says that around 150,000 migrants had reportedly arrived in Yemen during 2018 through Africa, which is a higher number when compared to the number of migrants arrived in EU during the same year.

The fact that many people risked their lives to cross through a wartorn country like Yemen is a signal for humanity and the world, dmonstrating a complete lack of hope in their governments and societies.

According to the report, several factors were also behind the shocking facts listed in the report, but the main one is migrants’ aim to cross from Ethiopia to Saudi Arabia where they can find better jobs, decent lives and help their families back home.

However, crossing from the Djibouti coast through the Gulf of Aden to Yemen is a deadly trip through one of the busiest maritime migration routes in the world. They face dangers of death or being abducted by smugglers who abuse them physically and financially before releasing them.

The report also compares the sharp decline in the number of irregular migrants who arrived to EU between 2017 and 2018 with the 50 percent increase in number of migrants who arrived to Yemen between 2017 and 2018.

The appalling facts mentioned in the report have taken Yemenis as well as many people in the Middle East by shock and outrage.

This comes in a time when EU governments are facing backlash over their migration policies.

Across EU, the report has received massive reactions, especially as EU governments are facing backlash over their migration policies that allow large numbers of illegal migrants to cross to EU.