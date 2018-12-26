Photos of Missing Dubai's Princess Latifa Resurface But Many Bloggers Still Unconvinced

Pictures of Princess Latifa released by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation mission to Geneva on Monday. (Socialmedia)

Following around nine months of mystery and rumors swirling around her fate, the UAE government released, Monday, pictures of Princess Latifa, the daughter of Dubai's ruler who was not seen in public since she was reportedly captured while trying to escape the country in May 2018.

The Geneva mission of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation released the pictures as “evidence that Her Highness Sheikha Latifa was at home and living with her family in Dubai” to dismiss “false allegations”.

Photographs that showed the missing Princess with former President of Ireland and ex-UN high Commissioner for Human Rights, Mary Robinson, during the latter’s visit to Dubai earlier in December, were widely circulating on the social media.

The fate of the Princess has been in question since May 2018 when she disappeared after being caught during an escape attempt on a yacht somewhere in the Indian Ocean.

Many social media users and activists were skeptical of the real conditions the Princess has been living under.

Many have raised doubts about the photographs, saying they have been published as photo opportunities and there is still something mysterious.

Princess Latifa story has grabbed the world’s attention since a 39-minute video of her was released in May 2018. She recorded the video earlier before trying to escape the country detailing why she was risking an attempt to flee Dubai.

In the video, Princess Latifa claimed she was detained and tortured for three years after she failed an earlier escape attempt in 2002.

Princess Latifa says in the video: "If you are watching this video, it is not such a good thing. Either I'm dead or I'm in a very, very, very bad situation.”

