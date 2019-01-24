Syrians Wait Outside in Bleak Midwinter to Warm Their Homes

(Twitter/@TheSyriaCampaign)

Twitter users are circulating photos that are emerging from Syria of people in long queues for fuel to warm their homes from the biting winter.

The photos were reportedly taken from government-held cities where Syrians are still suffering the consequences of the war that rocked their country for the past seven years.

Activists shared the photos in an attempt to draw the international community’s attention to the desperate current living conditions in Syria.

This comes in response to the alleged victory claimed by Syrian government ruled by Bashar Assad after seven years of a peaceful uprising against the ruling regime that shortly turned into a civil war.