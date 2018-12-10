Photoshop of Salt Bae in Da Vinci's ‘The Last Supper’ Angers Jordanians

The photoshop version of the Last Supper posted by a Jordanian local news website. (Twitter)

Public outcry in Jordan was ignited after a local news website shared a photoshop version of the Last Supper painting that has the Turkish famous butcher, Salt Bae, standing behind Jesus and one of his apostles. He had Jesus tattooed on his leg.

The photoshope version of Leonardo da Vinci's painting was seen as insulting and degrading to Jesus and the significant value represented by the famous painting for Christians.

Translation: “Al Wakeel news website dared to offend the prophets? Al Wakeel posted the Last Supper painting photoshopped with the Turkish Salt Bae. Let us respect the sanctity of the prophets and respect our Christian brothers. They [the website] should be charged with blasphemy.”

The image angered many Jordanians, Christians and Muslims as well who are known for living in coexistence for decades with no major differences or discrimination based on religion.

Meanwhile, the website deleted the image and published a public apology for all Christians who were offended by this post.