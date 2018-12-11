Porn on a Pyramid? Naked Videos from Giza Upset Egypt

(Screenshot from the video shared by Andreas Hvid)

A video and several photos that were taken from the top of the Great Pyramid of Giza have sparked a mass debate in Egypt.

The main news headlines and social media controversies in Egypt has been evolving around Andreas Hvid, a Danish photographer who published a video and several nude photos of him with a female model while sneaking to the top of the Great Pyramid of Giza in the middle of the night.

In the video, the couple are seen sneaking around, secretly climbing the Great Pyramid until they reach top. Then the woman, whose face is blurred, suddenly takes off her shirt, letting it all hang out.

One of the published photos, and probably the last straw that broke the camel’s back showed the couple explicitly having sex on top of the pyramid.

Anger sparked among Egyptians who were offended when they saw the pornographic photos taken from the top of the Pyramid with no official security there to stop them and protect one of the most distinguished historical places around the world.

Translation: “Who gave this Danish tourist permission to film from top of the pyramids? Are we promoting our touristic places in Egypt through pornographic photos and videos?”

In Egypt, where climbing up pyramids is illegal, many have called on the authorities to investigate the photos.

Translation: “I visited the Giza Pyramids about two years ago and I wanted to climb one of them with my friend but the security officers surrounded us and prevented us. I thought it was a routine act and might happen with anyone. However, two Danish tourists were able to climb the Great Pyramid, and not only this, they filmed a prono film!!”

Others chose to make jokes about it.

In response Minister of Antiquities Khaled El-Anany, ordered an investigation into the validity of the photos and to see whether the couple were actually filming an “explicit pornographic” video on top of the Pyramid.

This is not the first time for Havis to get into trouble for his illegal photography, earlier posting photos from a trip in which he sneaked into Chernobyl. Then he documented his adventure with many photos.

Translation: “Unfortunately, this is not the first time. In 2006, something similar happened.”