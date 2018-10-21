Quantas and Virgin Airlines Australia in Spotlight for Deporting Asylum Seekers

Billboards seen in several parts of Australia aim to put more pressure on the Qantas Airline to stop their involvement in deporting asylum seekers in Australia. (Twitter)

Australians have been seeing billboards of a photo if a child refugee with a bold sign saying ‘Deporting refugees is not the Spirit of Australia’.





This comes at a time while the largest Australian airlines, Qantas and Virgin Airlines, are being involved in the forced removal of asylum seekers from Australia. The two carriers to face the angry waves of Australians who are launching campaigns to put pressure on the airlines.

“Deporting refugees is not the Spirit of Australia. Qantas doesn’t have to deport refugees. Other airlines are saying no. It’s time Qantas does too,” the ads state.

The billboards appeared in different streets around Sydney and Brisbane, two major Australian cities