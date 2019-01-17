Rand Paul: 'Sunnis Have Been Killing Shia' Since 680 AD Karbala Massacre

Rand Paul (Michael B. Thomas/AFP/Getty Images)

US Donald Trump announcement in December to withdraw all 2,000 US troops from Syria as he declared victory over ISIS has been sparking debates and controversy among the US politicians.

The latest has been Sen. Rand Paul, who has been critical of the American foreign policy that relies on military interventions.

On Wednesday, Trump has met with a group of Republican senators to confirm his plan to withdraw his troops from Syria and Afghanistan in a decision that will mark noticeable changes in the American foreign policy.

As part of Trump’s meeting with senators, the president held one-on-one meeting with Rand Paul in which the latter expressed his support to the decision.

Following their meeting, Paul went to Twitter to post a couple of tweets expressing his pride of Trump and his stance in making America stronger and delivering his promises.

In another controversial tweet, Paul went to present another irrelevant argument by which he is convinced that the US must pull out from the war in Syria.

Arguing with a historical example on the Karbala battle between Shia Muslims and Sunnis in 680 AD, Paul suggests that they “did not stop killing each other” pointing out to that US will not be able to stop the fight in Syria.

The massacre that was presented by the Senator has provoked a debate on Twitter.

While many were supporting the senator and were “impressed” by the his knowledge in history, not everyone on Twitter was in awe of it.

Paul had faced a backlash over his tweet that was described as “ignorant” and “Irrelevant”.

Despite the fact that Paul’s tweet has suggested inaccurate information, he was widely criticized for relating the crisis that Syria has been involved in since around 7 years to a Sunni-Shia fight without realising the facts on the grounds.

Others had another point of view.