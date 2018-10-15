A Remote Clause from Jordan's 1994 Peace Treaty With Israel is Up For Renewal in 5 Days

An image claimed to be for the Baqura and Ghamr areas. (AlwakaaiNews)

The Jordanian government has been under pressure for the last year from Jordanians who are urging their government to end a 25-year lease with Israel to reclaim the ownership of two Jordanians areas in the northern Jordan Valley; Al Baqura and Al Ghamr from Israel.

The two areas in the northern Jordanian Valley have been under Israel’s control for the last 25 years in compliance with the peace treaty between Israel-Jordan. Both two lands were recognised with a Jordanian sovereignty yet with an Israeli private land ownership rights and property interests.

The treaty that was signed in 1994, also indicates Israel’s ownership of the lands will remain in force for 25 years, and it will be renewed automatically for another 25 years unless one party gives a one year prior notice to end it.

Translation: “Reclaiming ownership of Baqoura and Ghamr is a matter of dignity that is not a subject of negotiation. But what really surprises me is why a piece of land like this [the two areas] is a really green productive lands? Meanwhile, few meters away you can see the Jordanian lands as a desert even without any thornes! I think we should reclaim another type of dignity here!”

This led Jordanians on the 24th anniversary of the treaty in October 20, 2017 to start national campaigns pressuring their government to reclaim the two lands from Israel. The last chance for Jordan to give their notice before October 20, 2018 when the lease renews automatically.

Meanwhile, Jordanian activists have been advocating to put more pressure on the government to take a serious action against it.

On social media, calls for protests have been rising amid national fury if the government did not take any action.

Hala Deeb, a Jordanian lawyer and human rights activist has been advocating for the campaign calling the government to reclaim their ownership of the land.

Translation: “Reclaiming the Jordanian ownership of the two lands; Al Baqura and Al Ghamr is our demand from the Razzaz government. We are waiting for the government’s announcement on the actions they will take to reclaim them.”

Among MPs attempts to collect signatures and national campaigns, the Jordanian government’s position is still unclear. The latest official response on the matter was a governmental sources who confirmed they will take the suitable decision in the correct time without giving any specific details.

Translation: “Al Baqura and Al Ghamr is a real test for the government!”