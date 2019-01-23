Saudi Feminists Dubbed 'Instigators of Corruption' are 'Just Like Terrorists'?

Rahaf Mohammed in a press conference she attended when arrived to Canada. (FilePhoto/AFP/Cole Burston)

Follow > Disable alert for Mohammed Al-Ehaidab Disable alert for Rahaf Mohammed Follow >

An article published in one of the local Saudi newspapers compares feminists to terrorists in Saudi Arabia, highlighting a cultural and generational gap, and oft-repeated claims of a western 'media-conspiracy.'

In the article published in Okaz newspaper, journalist Mohammed Al-Ehaidab wrote “Rahaf had served her country”, on Rahaf Mohammed, the Saudi girl who earlier this month caught the international attention for seeking asylum after fleeing her family.

Al-Ehaidab suggests that Rahaf’s story and many other stories took place in Saudi Arabia; including the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, would not receive the same international media attention if it all happened in another country. However, it is the massive media coverage took part of a bigger plan that targets damaging the reputation of Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the writer also highlighted the impact that Rahaf and other Saudi feminists might bring on the Saudi community as “instigators of corruption”.

On his twitter, Al-Ehaidab quoted part of his article where he compared Rahaf Mohammed to terrorists who are jeopardizing the security of the country and Saudi women as well, and how the country should exterminate them the same way they deal with terrorists.

Translation: “Rahaf has helped us without realising it, by assuring that the danger of those who incite the Saudi women against their country, by poisoning their minds with sugar-coated thoughts on freedom, is not less dangerous than the terrorists who incite others to killing, and we must exterminate them because they are the enemy, so watch out.”

In fact, the writer’s attempt to compare feminists with terrorists was unfortunate. He faced a backlash from Saudis as well as other activists

Okaz newspaper was also criticized for the having such thoughts spread through their newspaper, after being a platform for leading voices in the country.

Translation: “Unfortunately, [this comes] after Okaz was a leading name for culture and knowledge and only writers, intellectuals and opinion-makers can write in it.”

Some users described the writer’s thought as an “another form of ISIS."

Translation: “The other face of ISIS. God protect this nation, its people, its government and religion.”

On the other hand, Al-Ehaidab found supporters who called all Saudi journalists to follow the same steps with aim of “raising awareness” among the young generation of Saudis who are being “manipulated” by western conspiracies.

Translation: “I wish our media can be part of this and help the society to protect its families, community and its unity.”

This comes two weeks after Rahaf Mohammed arrived in Toronto after fleeing her family and seeking asylum with the help of UN.

Rahaf’s story was believed to be a just the beginning of a revolution, with more women will come out seeking help for fleeing home and fearing their lives.





Read More: Rahaf Mohammed’s Story Paves the Way for More Arab Women to Challenge Their Societies