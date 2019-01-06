Saudi Girl Flees Family But Now Forced by Saudi Embassy Staff in Thailand to Return Home

Rahaf Mohammed, a 20-year-old Saudi girl who reportedly fled her family to Australia and got her passport confiscated by Saudi embassy staff in Bangkok airport. (Twitter)

The Saudi girl story who fled her home and is now stranded in Thailand is gaining mass reactions on the social media especially by Saudis and women rights activists from around the world.

Rahaf Mohammed Mutlaq Alqunun went to Twitter on Saturday to tell her story and urge human rights organizations, activists or anyone to help her to staying out of Saudi Arabia because of fear of being killed.

In her tweets, Rahaf, 20, says: “I’m in real danger because the Saudi Embassy trying to force me to go back to Saudi Arabia”.

According to her Twitter account, Rahaf fled her family in Kuwait two days ago and had a ticket to Australia but when she arrived in Bangkok, Thailand, a Saudi diplomat met her and took away her passport by force in an attempt to force her to go back with him to Saudi Arabia.

Later also, Rahaf posted a video of the place where she said is being confined in to in Bangkok Airport watched over by men from the Saudi Ambassy and Kuwait Airlines.

Up til Sunday morning, she posted several photos and videos as evidence of the serious problem she is facing. This came in response to the many people who doubted the credibility of her story, accusing her of making it up to gain more followers and fame.

Also, she shared a picture of her passport "because I want you to know I'm real and exist".

Rahaf’s story has taken Twitter by storm.

Her tweets were retweeted hundreds of times and many Saudi and non-Saudi activists went to raise their voices urging anyone to help her.

Omar Abdulaziz, one of the well-known Saudi dissidents on Twitter also shared Rahaf’s story.

Hashtag “فتاة_تايلند” [Thailand Girl] was launched in Saudi Arabia with mixed reactions expressed by Saudis of those with her and those against.

Many also went to falsely claim there is no Saudi Embassy in Thailand to raise doubts over the credibility of the story.

Translation: “First of all, there is no Saudi embassy in Thailand. second, she appears so calm. She is saying the embassy is detaining her while she is so quiet as if there is nothing! Please try another lie.”

While there is no official response from the Saudi government on Rahaf’s story, Saudi newspaper, Sabq, reported citing the Saudi Chargé d'affaires in Bangkok saying the Saudi girl who claimed that she run away from her family to Thailand because of violence, was detained by the Thai authorities for violating the laws there.”