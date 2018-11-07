Selfie's in Paris! Lebanese PM Saad Al Hariri Hangs With a Gulf Buddy
Footage shared on social media for Lebanon PM Saad Hariri while in Paris with a friend. (Socialmedia)
Follow >
Click here to add Saad Hariri as an alert
Disable alert for Saad Hariri,
Click here to add Paris as an alert
Disable alert for Paris
Lebanese social media users have circulated footage of Prime Minister Saad Hariri while casually wandering in Paris with one of his friends.
The video was taken by Hariri’s friend, who speaks in a 'Gulf' accent, saying: “With my brother, Sheikh Saad Hariri. We are out for coffee and he is going to pay for it.” Hariri responds laughing and generously welcomes him.
The footage was widely shared on social media and has drawn mixed reactions among Lebanese.
Translation: “Live from Paris. PM Saad Hariri and one of his friends in Paris. May God bless you.”
Translation: “From Paris with friend Saad Hariri.”
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12