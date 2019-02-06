Should Loujain Hathloul Win a Nobel Peace Prize?

(Rami Khoury/Al Bawaba)

More human rights activists are joining calls to nominate the Saudi detained activist, Loujain Hathloul, to the Nobel Peace Prize.

Loujain Hathloul is one of a dozen of Saudi human and women rights activists who were detained in May 2018. Recent reports released during the past few months confirmed Loujain and many other activists were tortured, sexually harassed and threatened to rape and death.

Since her arrest, many voices were raised to pressure the Saudi government into releasing Loujain, who has been fighting for years to let the Saudi government reverse their ban on women driving.

Loujain’s journey from peacefully protesting the Saudi government’s laws to her activism in helping Saudi women gain their rights, led the Canadian MP, Hélène Laverdière, to suggest nominating Loujain Hathloul to Nobel Peace Prize for her dedication to establishing equal rights for women in the ultra-conservative Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Laverdière was not the only one. She paved the way for many politicians, journalists and activists to support the idea of nominating Loujain to a Nobel Peace Prize.

And the trend gathered momentum.

Journalist Nicholas Kristof had also published an op-ed in the New York Times where he supported the idea besides journalist Urooba Jamal who published an article in the Washington Post. Also Bessma Momani, a professor at the University of Waterloo in Waterloo, Canada, has worked with several academics to nominate Loujain for the prize.

A Vancouver-based movement called “Friends of Loujain” welcomed the recommendation.

Meanwhile, Twitter users supported the idea.

Loujain Hathloul’s story, beside stories of other activists in Saudi arbitrary detention, have been catching the international media attention.

Lately, Loujain Hathloul’s sister wrote an op-ed published by the New York detailing horrifying details on her sister’s arbitrary detention and torture.

The NYT article came shortly after Twitter suspended the account of Loujain’s father after he tweeted about the sexual harassment and torture his daughter faced in prison.







