Sibling of the Emir of Qatar Calls His Brother a 'Camel' at the United Nations

Qatar's Emir, Tamimi bin Hamad had a speech at the latest meeting for the UN General Assembly earlier this week. (File Photo/AFP)

A recent tweet by Joaan bin Hamad, the Qatari Emir sibling, praising his brother, the current Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad resulted in a debate on social media.

The tweet has an image for Emir Tamim while giving his speech in the UN General Assembly earlier this week with a poetic line as the caption on the image that praises the Emir’s strength and power.

What is funny about it is that the poet verse described Emir Tamim as a “camel”, intending to praise him. However, it was interpreted as an insult.

Social media users jumped to the tweet attacking mocking Joaan bin Hamad for his choice of words.

Translation: “Your booming camel? Is this how you describe your brother and ruler? Just so you know, he was not loud and he was stuttering and hesitant and he was not convinced with his speech and that is why he could not convince anyone.”

Most comments originated from Emiratis and Saudis who weighed on the controversy and ridiculed the prince.

Translation: “Is there any reasonable person who describes his brother as a camel?”

Translation: “Camel you stupid? That is it, you lost all your tribe’s protocol and language? If you wrote in Turkish or Persian that would be better for you.”

One user shared photoshopped photo for Emir Tamim during UN General Assembly with a camel head.

Crisis between Qatar and other Gulf countries started in June 2017 when a Saudi-led alliance with UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed all ties with Qatar claiming it supports terrorism. Since then, an online war had erupted between Saudis and Emiratis against Qataris.