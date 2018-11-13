Sleepy Moroccan King Irritates Trump

Screenshot from the footage shared widely on social media for the Moroccan King while falling asleep during Macron's speech.

During the Armistice Day speech given by French President Emmanuel Macron’s in Paris, there were several moments captured by the cameras and shared widely, among them was one of Moroccan King Mohammed nodding off, seemingly falling asleep.

The footage was widely shared among social media users showed the Moroccan King, sitting beside U.S. First Lady Melania and President Donald Trump who was seen through cameras glaring at the 'sleeping' King.

The moment that took place during the ceremony of marking the centenary of the end of WWI, captured social media attention and went into a tailspin of sharing