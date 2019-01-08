Snow Blanketed Syrian Refugee Camps in Lebanon Raises Alarm Bells

One of the Syrian refugee camps in Arsal, Lebanon during snow storm Norma. (Twitter)

As the freezing white storm called “Norma” battered Lebanon with fierce winds, heavy snow and rainfall, Lebanese activists went to Syrian refugee camps to ensure people there are being provided for in this harsh weather.

One photo was taken by activists from the Arsal refugee camp in Northeastern Lebanon. The photos showed the whole camp literally swamped by snow after a night of heavy downfall and freezing temperatures.

The shocking photo was widely shared on social media. Some activists shared it with aim of reminding the world that the Syrian crisis has not reached the end yet, as Damascus government claims and refugees are still in the camps fearing their return to Syria where Bashas Assad is still rules.

According to the Beirut Daily Sabah Red Cross vehicles helped transfer 100 Syrian families from Akkar’s Semmaqieh refugee camp to other camps seen safe from flooding and to nearby schools, where the U.N. refugee agency distributed blankets and mattresses.